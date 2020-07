There are a couple of showers in Vermont's southernmost counties, otherwise, most are waking up to partly to mostly sunny skies (and a few foggy spots in the NEK)

Just as we saw Wednesday, Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with the chance for an afternoon shower or storm, but just like yesterday, it's not a guarantee for rain. Showers and storms will be hit or miss, and temperatures will feel noticeably cooler in the upper 70's to the low 80's- seasonable for this time of year.