Vermont teens meet with Sen. Bernie Sanders for virtual …

Vermont skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle returns to Vermont …

Local reactions to Megan Nick winning bronze at the …

A fire broke out at a vacant home in Colchester

F-35 wakes up residents at around 3 am

Long wait times prominent for medical appointments

High winds and ice shut down Lake Champlain ferries

Fluctuating temperatures create more pot holes on …

In retirement announcement, VT Sec. of State warns …

Rescue dogs saved from dog meat trade arrive in Vermont

CityPlace Mall officially closes down, what comes …