Weather Blog: Chances for rain Thursday, sunshine for the weekend

Folks in the North County and Champlain Valley are waking up to the sounds of pitter-pattering rain on the roof and will need the rain gear and the windshield wipers as you head out the door.

Just like yesterday, we’ll see a few early morning showers, with a second round of showers and storm bubbling up by afternoon.

Showers and storms will be hit or miss, but especially strong in southern zones of Vermont and the Upper Valley of New Hampshire. That’s where there is the best chance for gusty potentially damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures Thursday climb to the low 80’s

After sunset, the threat for storm ends, and skies clear out. By early Friday morning, patchy fog is likely to develop in “fog prone” locations like the NEK and Adirondacks.

A few hours of morning sunshine will help to clear the fog out, giving way to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures climbing above average into the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunshine sticks around for the first part of the weekend, copy and paste Friday’s forecast into Saturday, with a few more clouds and showers moving in by Sunday Evening.

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley