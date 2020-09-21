Weather Blog: Feeling like Fall on the last full day of Summer

After a cool weekend, we’re starting off Monday morning CHILLY! Temperatures have bottomed out into the 30’s in most locations including the Champlain Valley.

But today’s forecast will features temperature in the mid to upper 60’s, under full sunshine! Feeling very fall like for the last day of summer!

The first day of Fall (Tuesday) is another day of full sunshine! Temperatures are still below average in the mid to upper 60’s

We’ll have a few more clouds sticking around Wednesday as Hurricane Teddy makes a nearby pass to the region, with very little impacts expected other than those clouds. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and low 70’s

Then we finish off the week in the 70’s, with a chance for a few showers Friday morning, mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley