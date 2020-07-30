Weather Blog: Hit or miss showers Thursday

There are a couple of showers in Vermont’s southernmost counties, otherwise, most are waking up to partly to mostly sunny skies (and a few foggy spots in the NEK)

Just as we saw Wednesday, Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with the chance for an afternoon shower or storm, but just like yesterday, it’s not a guarantee for rain. Showers and storms will be hit or miss, and temperatures will feel noticeably cooler in the upper 70’s to the low 80’s- seasonable for this time of year.

Any shower activity wraps up after sunset this evening, and skies remain partly to mostly clear overnight, a few areas of patchy fog may develop by daybreak Friday.

Friday’s forecast is shaping up to be mostly dry. We start off with sunshine, but clouds will bubble up especially over the higher terrain and there is the slightest chance for a spot shower or sprinkle! Most will stay dry as temperature climb to the upper 70’s to low 80’s

Heading into the weekend Saturday’s forecast is looking great! A perfect summer day with reasonable humidity levels.

Sunday is shaping up to be a wet one with what is likely shaping up to be a beneficial rain!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley