Weather Blog: Quiet but cold start to Sunday

It was another record-breaking morning with low temperatures falling back into the single digits, even below zero!

Were in for another cold morning Sunday with temperatures once again falling frigid under mostly clear skies.

Here is how the rest of the forecast is shaping up!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with morning lows in the single digits and below zero.

Sunday: Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, a few more clouds than Saturday, with temps in the low 30’s.

Sunday night: Clouds are on the increase and temperatures don’t fall back quite as cold in the mid 20’s.

Monday: A dry start with mixed precipitation- sleet and freezing rain moving in by mid-morning, making things messy. Ice could collect up to a quarter of an inch. Temps in the upper 30’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley