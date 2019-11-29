Weather Blog: Split weekend forecast as folks return from holiday travel

I’m still stuffed from Thanksgiving Dinner! Who’s with me?

Heading out to snag any Black Friday deals? Despite our radar scanning dry, we have a few reports of freezing drizzle creating slicks spot, so take it slow! The deals will wait, I promise!

Sunshine breaks out during the afternoon as temps climb to the upper 20’s, but blustery winds will make for windchills in the teens and single digits. BRRR!

Quiet weather continues throughout the day Saturday. Many ski resorts opening up for there first turns can expect a bluebird day with full sunshine and temps in the upper 20’s

Weather gets a bit messier as many folks head home from their holiday travels. Sunday we start off dry but as we head into the afternoon, snow showers will overspread the region as an occluded front pushes in. As that is happening, a secondary low-pressure system is developing off the coast, keeping the chance for snow through the day Monday and into Tuesday. Now snowfall totals are still uncertain, as the placement of the secondary low is really going to play into how much you could see in your community. As of now Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley are looking to hit the jackpot when it comes to snow totals… but as always, that is subject to change in the coming days! Stay tuned and get ready for a plowable snow!