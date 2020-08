Today: Partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70’s to low 80’s

Tonight: Mostly clear, upper 50’s and low 60’s

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Upper 70’s and low 80’s

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a slight chance for a spot shower for the evening. Upper 70’s and low 80’s

Monday: Scattered showers. Upper 70’s and low 80’s

Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. Mid to upper 70’s