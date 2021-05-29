Rest of the Holiday Weekend will be unsettled….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

A nice evening in progress but the clouds are already on the move back in from the south…. latest guidance suggesting steadier rain in earlier / mid-day Sunday….

Weather Headlines

After some drier air provided the nice finish in the Champlain Valley…. moisture / clouds will be on the increase tonight…. guidance shows steadier rain in now mid-day Sunday…. heavier bursts possible…. damp, chilly high temps….



Surface Analysis – as of 9:56pm Saturday Evening (left) and the Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Sunday at 9am (right)



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Sunday at 6pm (left) and the Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Sunday (right)

Perhaps an early shower Tuesday…. then partly sunny with an additional shower threat during the afternoon – a t-storm possible, too…



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Monday at Noon (left) and the Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Monday (right)

Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….



Forecast Pages – Tonight (left) and Tomorrow / Sunday (right)

At least we were able to see things improve in the Champlain Valley earlier today…. things won’t really improve until we’re all back to work & school on Tuesday….