Rest of the Holiday Weekend will be unsettled….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge
A nice evening in progress but the clouds are already on the move back in from the south…. latest guidance suggesting steadier rain in earlier / mid-day Sunday….
After some drier air provided the nice finish in the Champlain Valley…. moisture / clouds will be on the increase tonight…. guidance shows steadier rain in now mid-day Sunday…. heavier bursts possible…. damp, chilly high temps….
Perhaps an early shower Tuesday…. then partly sunny with an additional shower threat during the afternoon – a t-storm possible, too…
Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….
At least we were able to see things improve in the Champlain Valley earlier today…. things won’t really improve until we’re all back to work & school on Tuesday….