Weather Blog: Snow squalls usher in an arctic blast

It’s a bit of a mess early this morning, as a snow squall is pushing south and packing a punch!

Expect a rapid reduction in visibility, slick and snow-covered roads and gusty winds up to 25 mph. Be prepared for this as you head out this morning, keep the speeds down!

This will weaken as it heads southbound, eventually wrapping up late this morning and skies are clearing out.

These snow showers are all thanks to a cold front sinking south, dragging in cold air from the north. The temperatures you’re feeling now are about as warm as we get… falling throughout the afternoon into the upper teens and low twenties by the evening drive. Grab the winter coat, you’ll be thankful you have it this evening!

Cold air is settling in and we have a cold but partly to mostly sunny day Thursday, our temperatures will only climb into the teens.

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley