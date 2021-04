Happy Wednesday!

Snowfall, heavy at times continues into the evening hours. Already seeing reports of multiple inches of snowfall accumulation in the Champlain Valley and portions of the North Country in NY. Snowfall will taper off in the Champlain Valley by 8pm with snow showers remaining in the higher terrain. Lows will stay below freezing so the possibility for slick roadways and black ice remains. Drive slowly. Winter Weather Advisories remain in place until 8AM Thursday for Northern NY and VT.