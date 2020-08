"Red sky at morning, sailors take warning" Well sailors, the outer bands of Tropical Storm Isaias are moving in, and we are in for an evening of torrential rain, and gusty winds! Stay weather aware especially if you live along a river or stream, and prepare for power outages!

As of 7:58 AM Isaias is cruising to the north and east, at 15 mph, it'll be past the Canadian border by the early morning hours of Wednesday. Currently a strong tropical storm with gusts as high as 70 mph.