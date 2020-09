Two Degrees, according to NOAA scientists since 1880 our planet's global temperatures has warmed by two degrees Fahrenheit. With just this two degree difference we have lost billions of tons of ice from Antarctica, watched sea levels rise nearly eight inches and continue to see warming oceans in turn harming precious habitats.

While you might not notice these two degrees in an every day forecast, here at home more and more subtle signs are pointing to a warming climate. This can have some big implications to local ecosystems, industries and recreation.