Skytracker Weather

Partly Cloudy

Burlington

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 79°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Rain and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Plattsburg

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Rain and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

St. Johnsbury

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
59°F Rain likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Rutland

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
60°F A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

West Lebanon

79°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
61°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

