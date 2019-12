Good evening!

Snow is tapering off this evening, slowly, but surely. That being said, if you can avoid travel, it's best to stay off the roads as a slick situation has developed leaving many motorists stranded. Snow will end entirely between 9 PM and midnight, with the sky clearing up after that. However, in addition to already very icy roads, wet or slushy surfaces will freeze with dropping temperatures. We get down into the teens or even single digits by daybreak Monday.