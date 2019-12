Good morning! Merry Christmas Eve!

We kick off the day at, or very near to, our high temps on the day, mid 20s to mid 30s. There's a brisk north wind of 5-15 mph for early birds that settles as last night's cold front moves farther away to the south. Stubborn, low clouds will clear, yielding to a partly to mostly sunny. Tonight, thin, high clouds stream back in with the temp falling into the teens.