Today brings strong storms and heavy rain as a cold front approaches our region. The biggest risk today are strong winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall will be in the .5-1 inch range today as flash flooding returns due to how much rain we got from Sunday and Monday. Friday will bring afternoon showers with isolated storms ending around sunset. Saturday will bring mostly dry conditions. Sunday, the rain returns throughout the day.

Have a good day!

SkyTracker Meteorologist Jason Korver