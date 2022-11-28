November temperatures are rising across the United States. In fact, November has warmed significantly for a majority of the U.S. since the 1970s. One-third of that majority have experienced a warm up of 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit or more since the 1970s. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we’ll explore how Turkey Day has panned out in the Queen City in the past and what part of the holiday contributes to climate change the most.

For Burlington in particular, this past Thanksgiving was quite seasonable with high temperatures in the mid 40s. It was pretty spot on this year. However, if we take a look back at past Turkey Days it’s quite interesting to note that the warmest was 63 degrees in the 1940s and the coldest morning was 2 degrees in the 1970s. The rainiest Thanksgiving was in the 1960s with almost 1″ of rain recorded. As far as warming, the Queen City has seen temps boost 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the 1970s.

If heat trapping emissions continue, such as the piling up of holiday food waste in the landfills, we should expect our holiday seasons to warm even more as we approach the year 2100. That’s why composting is one good way to help curb climate change. Try your best to think sustainable this holiday season as your little gift to Mother Earth.