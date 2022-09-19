Large scale power outages are increasingly common across the United States. Damaging storms, extreme weather, and a growing demand for electricity are straining our nation’s aging power infrastructure. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we discuss how climate change is a driving factor for all of the above.

Disruptions in the electrical grid affect millions every year putting our health and safety at risk. Power failures have effects on other infrastructure and can cost billions of dollars annually. Between 2000 and 2021 about 83 percent of reported major outages in the U.S. were attributed to weather related events. Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of the extreme weather that wreaks havoc on our power grid; from wildfires to heat waves and hurricanes.

The Northeast ranks third for the most power outages in the United States, but Vermont in particular has had 41 major power outages due to extreme weather since 2000.