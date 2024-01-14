If you’ve been paying attention to what climate scientists have been saying or have watched any previous climate summits, you might have heard the number 1.5 degrees.

If not, this number is significant because it is used as a threshold for global average surface warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, according to climate.gov. 1.5 was the threshold scientists settled upon in the Paris Agreement of 2015. This was the number chosen because limiting our warming to 1.5 degrees would reduce the impacts of climate change. In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change later supported using 1.5 degrees Celsius as a threshold as well.

What happens if we reach that limit? It’s complicated; extreme conditions don’t just start when we reach the threshold. Climate.gov described it as a speed limit sign. Below the limit, we will still see impacts. However, those impacts will not be as severe. Above the limit, more extreme conditions will be much more common.

So, how close are we to reaching that limit? While we aren’t at the 1.5 degrees limit yet, if we continue at the current warming rate, we can expect to be there in the next 20 years. If we start implementing policies and stop the usage of fossil fuels, there’s a chance we will not reach that limit.