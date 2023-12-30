Last year, 2023, was the warmest year on record across the entire planet. That record warmth helped to fuel unprecedented and very costly natural disasters in the United States. There have been 25 billion-dollar disasters in the US in 2023. These events have resulted in 482 deaths and 81 billion dollars in damage.

Some of these disasters included the fires on Maui and the tornado outbreak in the central US this past spring. Other costly events that caused lots of damage consist of the multiple atmospheric rivers in March that caused severe flooding in California, our own flooding back in July, and Hurricane Idalia back in August.

We hope to see fewer climate disasters in the new year, but with the rising levels of greenhouse gases, natural disasters will become more common. The official numbers for 2023 will be released by NOAA on January 12th.