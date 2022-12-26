Snow is the backbones of our local economy during the winter time here in the Northeast.

Ski towns like Jeffersonville, Ludlow, and East Burke rely on the tourist dollars that come from visitors looking to ski and ride on mountains like Smugglers Notch, Okemo and Burke Mountain.

We know that winter is our fastest warming season… and in the Northeast were finding more and more of winter’s precipitations falling as rain rather than snow.. which according to Climate Central is a trend that is expected to continue through the century.

That in turn could leave some of our winter recreation season shrinking in size.

If we continue with on our current track of winter warming by the 2080 to 2099 time frame, Vermont will record less than 150 days below 32 degrees every year.