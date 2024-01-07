This past year, Burlington broke a record for the warmest year on record with an average annual temperature of 50 degrees. Other places around our region saw above average temperatures and even some record breaking warmth, too.

Along with Burlington, St Johnsbury broke a record with 48.5 degrees as their average annual temperature for 2023. Here are some more data points pertaining to average annual temperature across our area last year.

Comparing these temperatures to our long standing averages, every region saw above average temperatures for 2023 with Burlington seeing 5.6 degrees above the average.

This case of record warmth over the last year adds to the fact that weather will continue to be volatile and at times, extreme, because of our warming world. All things to carefully consider when rejoicing about numerous stretches of warmer weather outside of those warmer seasons/months.