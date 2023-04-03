Ballpark weather is becoming more extreme as baseball season after baseball season continues to warm due to climate change. Since 1970, the average temperature during the Major League Baseball season, which runs from Match to October, has seen a notable increase. On average, the temperature has risen over two degrees Fahrenheit across twenty seven Major League Baseball cities, covering thirty teams.

Two fine examples of ballpark temperatures rising because of climate change can be found at two of the most famous ballparks in the world. Fenway Park has experience an average uptick in warmth of about one and a half degrees since 1970. At Yankee Stadium, the average temperature has warmed just over one degree since the 1970 season.

As temperatures increase, so do the frequency of extreme heat and heavy rain events that can not only postpone games but also put the health of players and fans at risk.