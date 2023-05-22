Mosquitoes thrive in a warm and humid environment meaning we are nearing peak mosquito season as summer quickly approaches. These bothersome bugs can always linger in standing water after heavy rain or thunderstorms. It serves as a breeding ground for not only mosquitoes but the illnesses they carry such as West Nile and Zika viruses along with malaria.

Now, here’s a stat that will really get your skin crawling. Burlington, Vermont has cracked the top ten for biggest changes in mosquito days since 1979. In the Queen City, we’re averaging 29 more days where we’re likely to get bit up by these buggers.

This study is just a further indication that weather and climate conditions are making what is currently a low-grade problem, potentially much worse. With warming spring and fall seasons, it means that mosquitoes are emerging earlier and staying out later resulting in a greater risk of exposure to viruses and other pathogens. Let this serve as a reminder to use that bug spray while out on your next hike during these upcoming warmer months.