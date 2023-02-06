Carbon pollution causes our Earth to heat up and can aid in intensifying dangerous extremes such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfire, heavy rainfall, and flooding. In 2022, CO2 emissions from fossil fuels reached record levels and continued to climb after a brief dip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest estimates, if carbon dioxide emissions continue on their 2022 path, the planet is likely to exceed 2.5°F of warming within nine years. This would mean the opportunity for more severe weather extremes and significant sea level rise.

However, with unique problems comes unique opportunities to find solutions. That’s why this decade is crucial in working toward lessening carbon emissions so we can curb carbon pollution. In fact, even though planet warming emissions have continued to rise, the latest estimates confirm that the rate of CO2 emissions from fossil fuels has slowed from 3% annually during the 2000s to about 0.5% annually during the following decade. Progress is being made and we need to continue in that positive direction in order to make our world a cleaner, safer, more sustainable place to live.