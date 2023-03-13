Warming temperatures and more freeze-free days are key ways that climate change is affecting allergy season. In the Northeast United States, our freeze-free season has lengthened by fifteen days. That not only impacts the agricultural sector, but all those who suffer from allergies.

During our, now extended allergy season, pollen and mold are the prominent instigators for those with seasonal allergies. Pollen is something that peaks during freeze-free seasons such as spring and summer, but it’s not just pollen that’s worrisome. Climate change has also driven the increased content of mold. All these particles flying around for much of the year due to a warming world will make asthma sufferers, suffer even more.

When we turn our attention to this issue on a hyper-local scale, you will see just how bad it actually is. Here in Burlington, our freeze-free weather has increased by nearly thirty days since the 1970s. While certain crops have the opportunity to thrive with a warming world and within a longer growing season, many other crops are negatively impacted. Not to mention, a large crop of Vermonters will be highly impacted. There will be a higher risk of asthma attacks for those most sensitive. There’s also a higher likelihood of having to dig into your wallet to fork over more money for antihistamines just to get your through the prolonged allergy season. Yuck!