While the official start of winter is less than a month away, we are already seeing snow and chilly temperatures across our region. However, climate change is warming our winter season and it’s causing some unwanted impacts.

According to climate central, winter is the fastest warming season for our region and across the northeast. From 1970 to present day, we have seen an almost eight degrees increase in average winter temperatures. Because of that, we are seeing more than 20 days of above average temperatures in the winter season.

With all this being said, we’ll still be dealing with cold snaps and spells during any one winter season. However, those cold spells may be a bit shorter or not as brutal in the past because of climate change.

A warmer and shorter winter will not only impact the slopes, but also our growing season. In addition, pests like mosquitoes stay around longer due to a shorter season.