COP28 is the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference which is taking place in Dubai this year. One pledge oil companies are making is to bring emissions levels of a greenhouse gasses down to near zero by 2030. However, the discussion that’s being had is about methane, not carbon dioxide.

Methane is the main component of natural gas and is also a byproduct from drilling for fossil fuels. One characteristic of methane is that it traps more heat in the atmosphere when released compared to carbon dioxide. However, methane only lasts just over a decade in the atmosphere, while carbon dioxide can linger between 300 to 1000 years. Also, Methane only takes up 16 percent of total emissions.

What the pledge does is to limit methane leaks from pipes and end routine flaring by 2030, which would cut their methane emissions to almost zero. While this is a step in the right direction, it also does not get to the root of the problem. The real problem of burning fossil fuels and emitting carbon dioxide remains. While the event is ongoing, we’ll need to follow it closely to see if there are any other resolutions that come from this climate change conference.