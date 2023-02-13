Since 2020, our planet has been experiencing what should be a La Nina Phase (cold phase) of the El Nino Southern Oscillation. Well, tell that to 2021 and 2022 as they were anything but cool. In fact, those years were two of the top ten hottest years on record. A sure sign that our planet is warming at an alarming rate despite its mechanisms to fend off such a trend.

La Nina events in the tropical Pacific can sometimes shift the jet stream to the north causing warm and drier winters which is a note we have picked up on locally this winter. Our current winter season has been unimpressive with a bout or two of colder air along with snowfall deficits for near everyone. That has meant less than ideal conditions for winter recreation which likely has hurt our local economy.

Unfortunately, there’s no catching up on the cold here. It’s forecast that we will slip into the neutral phase of the El Nino Southern Oscillation by spring. This will almost guarantee a hotter year ahead than the last three. As we have learned through our years of Two Degree Difference discussions, a warming climate leads to more extreme weather and costly disasters; both of which we’ll have to be more vigilant of in 2023.