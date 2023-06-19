Every line on the climate stripes graph shows the departure from the average temperature. Blue is below average and red is above average. The darker the reds and blues are, the bigger the departure from the average temperature. This graph shows that as we get closer to 2020s, the more above average we have become.

These stripes were designed by Dr. Ed Hawkins from the University of Reading in England. Every year it becomes more popular as the Reading Football Club in England changed their kits to the climate stripes.