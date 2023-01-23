In this week’s Two Degree Difference, although the flakes are flying Monday morning… we’re actually in the midst of a snowfall deficit. For Burlington, we’re about a foot below normal for this point in January.

As winter continues to be our fastest warming season here in New England, and across much of the country, these snowfall deficits are likely to become more common.

According to Climate Central, in the Northeast, we are finding more of winter’s precipitation falling as rain rather than snow, a trend that is expected to continue through the next century.