While it’s been an early start to our snowy season, Christmas Day is only a week away, and today’s rain and warmer temperatures aren’t good for our chances at a “White Christmas”. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we take a look at the climatology of the holiday and see how common it is for our region to see a “White Christmas.”

Average temperatures in Burlington range from a low of 15 to a high of 31. Other regions average cooler temperatures around Christmas such as Saranac Lake. They typically experience an average high of 28 and a low of 8 degrees.

While weather is on a much smaller scale than climate is, we can still look at trends from the years prior to see if snow was on the ground or if it was snowing on Christmas. The National Weather Service made a graphic of Burlington’s Christmas snow cover from years past. Climate.gov put out a map showing the probability of having at least 1 inch of snow for a number of cities and towns. Burlington has at least a 62% chance of having snow, while Lake Placid has an 82% chance of seeing snow on the ground.

If you want to see what your city or town percentage is click this link to know more.