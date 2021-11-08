The Two Degree Difference: 2021-2022 Winter Outlook

Every winter we talk about snow, cold and ice and we will for sure see plenty of that this season. But how are things shaping up in comparison to our climate averages? Will it be trending cooler, warmer, rainier or snowier?

The Climate Prediction Center released their winter outlook that ranges from December 2021 through February 2022. It shows above average temperatures being favored across the South and most of the eastern US as La Nina climate conditions have returned for the second winter in a row.

According to NOAA, La Nina is a a natural ocean-atmospheric phenomenon marked by cooler than average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern pacific ocean near the equator. It is also translated from Spanish as “little girl”.

The outlook also shows slightly cooler than average temperatures over this range for the northwestern portion of the US.

In terms of drought like conditions, long term trends show an end to any drought like conditions in the northeast this winter. Along with worsening conditions in southern portions of the US, such as Texas.