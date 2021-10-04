The Two Degree Difference: Climate change leading to a longer growing season

The growing season is not only warming in many places across the United States as shown by Climate Central, but it is also getting longer.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency the average length of the growing season in the US has increased by more than two weeks since the beginning of the 20th century with a major increase in just the last 30 years.

The east has seen an increase of roughly a day per decade.

However, the growing season has actually become shorter in some areas in the US, including Alabama and Georgia.

For us here in New York and Vermont, from 1895 to 2020 the growing season has become almost 12 days longer. But for New Hampshire it’s almost double that, at 21 days.

While a longer growing season can have its benefits, it would also mean longer pollen seasons and even longer tick and mosquito seasons, leading to health issues.