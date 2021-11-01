The Two Degree Difference: Climate change leading to a warmer Halloween

Iconic October and fall activities like trick-or-treating and pumpkin picking may continue to undergo some changes as our climate warms.

While the end of October can be a major transitional period in New England as we migrate closer to the winter season, Halloween nights have actually been gradually warming over the years.

In Burlington, October nighttime temperatures have warmed over 4 degrees since 1970 on average according to Climate Central.

As global temperatures increase, some regions in the united states like the northeast will experience wetter conditions, which could put a damper on Halloween activates and impact things such as pumpkin harvests. This can lead to lower quality pumpkins and also make them more susceptible to diseases.

But will this warming also extend into the winter season? Scientists think so as we have already seen about a 7 degree increase in average winter temperatures in the Burlington, Vt area and close to 6 degrees in Albany, NY.

Areas seeing the biggest change in the winter chill? Northern and northeastern portions of the United States.