Our past year of drought and deluge across the United States put some communities in tough places with water shortages to damages to essential crops. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we’ll examine how climate change has played a roll in our dry and wet spells this year in the Queen City.

First, we’ll begin with drought across the United States. It was obviously the worst out west, but we saw some stretches of very dry weather that put local farmers in a pinch with certain crops. It was especially dry just outside of the Queen City though with areas of the Upper Valley and southern New Hampshire rising to the level of extreme drought at times.

As far as rain is concerned, Burlington saw a near average level of water on the year but it wasn’t on the terms that we are used to. A warming atmosphere can hold more moisture. That meant even though stretches of drought were hard to bear this year, we caught up on our deficits fast because the frequency of extreme rainfall events are much higher nowadays due to global warming; that is weather systems that bring an inch or more of precipitation at a time.