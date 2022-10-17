As of our current month, the United States has experienced fifteen separate billion-dollar weather and climate related disasters in 2022. This is already well above the historical average of seven events per year. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we explore climate change’s influence on these disasters.

Since the 1980s, weather and climate related disasters in the United States have become more expensive. The frequency of billion-dollar disasters has increased just over the last five years. Between 2017 and 2021, there were just eighteen days on average between billion-dollar disasters. That’s compared to eighty-two days in the the 1980s.

Some notable billion-dollar events that you may remember from this year include a tornado outbreak in the southeast U.S. in April. There was a hail storm in May that rained down golf ball size ice chunks across the Upper Midwest. The Derecho that produced widespread 70+ mph wind gusts in the Midwest made the list and most recently, Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

Less time between disasters can mean less time and resources available to respond, recover, and prepare for future events. The full toll these events take on all aspects of health cannot be captured in just on statistics or graphic. However, we do know that without rapid cuts in heat trapping emissions, this negative toll will likely continue to rise.