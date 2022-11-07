The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change begins today. It’s also known as the UNFCCC and while the abbreviation is long, the focus here is on how short of a time we have to turn around our global emissions before our climate crisis worsens even more.

This specific climate change convention is taking place in Egypt but it hits close to home for the Green Mountain State because a lot of what will be discussed are climate change issues that are impacting everyday Vermonters.

If we continue on the current track we’re on with no changes to global emissions, there are portions of the Northern Plains, Upper Midwest, and the North Country that will experience a five to six degree rise in temperatures. If significant cuts are made, yes, the climate will still warm but it will warm at a much more manageable rate. An indication that we’re in adaption mode of this climate crisis now.

On the hyperlocal beat, Burlington’s observed temperatures have been rising at a rapid pace since the 1970s and without the cutting of emissions, that wise will become exponential and out of control. It’s not all doom and gloom though because if we make a concerted effort to cut current and future emissions, we can steady this climate change ship over the next 80 years through 2100. We have time, but there needs to be immediate action to make these changes posssible.