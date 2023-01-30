Now that we have gotten into the groove of the winter season, there has been a sigh of relief for resort towns who see dollar signs with every flake that falls. Warming winters not only bring a threat to the slopes and trails, but also to the agricultural industry. Earlier blooms and more pollen become likely along with an increase in the numbers of disease carrying insects.

With that being said, Burlington is experiencing one of the fastest warming trends during the winter season amongst all northern cities in the United States. Since the 1970s, the Queen City has seen a steady decline in nights where temps dip below 32 degrees. In fact, we have seen 22 fewer frigid nights on average.

Nevertheless, there are silver linings to this otherwise startling statistic. First, we would have fewer colder weather hazards to contend with such as icy sidewalks and roadways. Second, there would be the potential for home heating costs to lower as our overnights continue to warm.