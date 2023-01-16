We have another climate year in the books and there have been no real changes to the overall global warming trends or the extremes that we have been experiencing. Let’s dive in deeper and discuss where 2022 ranks in terms of warmth over the years.

When you average NASA and NOAA data together, research shows that 2022 was just over two degrees warmer than the beginning of the 20th century. Last year has been added to the famous warming stripes graph. If you’re unfamiliar, the warming stripes are a visual representation of global temperatures since 1850 showing their striking rise due to human activities. Overall, in the grand scheme of things, two degrees of warmth doesn’t sound like a large increase but there’s another big element to consider here.

Despite the relative global cooling effect of the third consecutive La Nina year, 2022 still ranked as the sixth hottest year on record. This year’s warmth is consistent with the long-term warming trends that show our top ten hottest years on record having all occurred in the last 13 years.

Lastly, in the past year we saw the Arctic warming faster than the global average; nearly four times faster. It was the Arctic’s sixth warmest year on record. The last seven years have been the Arctic’s seven warmest since 1900. All in all, as we have said in the past, whether it’s warming at home, abroad, or in the Arctic, it will all have significant consequences on our weather patterns, ecosystems, and livelihoods.