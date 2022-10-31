Halloween continues to exhibit warming trends year after year. In fact, trick-or-treaters may notice those milder changes the most because October evenings have become surprisingly warm.

You may remember back to our storm on Halloween of 2019 across the North Country and Upper Valley. That’s when we experienced many of our extremes for the holiday itself. That storm went “bump in the night” with lots of rainfall and warm temperatures. Burlington’s rainiest and warmest Halloween was recorded during that 2019 storm with 3.3 inches of rain all as highs achieved the low 70s. The snowiest Halloween was recorded back in 1993 with 1.3 inches of the fluffy stuff.

Overall, Halloween has warmed tremendously over the last 50 years. Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters and it’s likely why we haven’t had a snowy Halloween in quite some time. Nevertheless, this statistic may be a pleasant change for all those ghouls and goblins who are looking to get their fill on candy this time of year.