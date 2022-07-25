Our recent string of 90 degree days resulted in the first heat wave of the season in Vermont. However, it wasn’t just the daytimes hours that experienced an overwhelming sense of stuffiness but overnights did too. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we are discussing how global warming has changed our overnight, summer forecasts.

Since 1970, our average summer nights have warmed across the contiguous United States by 2.5 degrees. This has resulted in summer nighttime temperatures warming nearly twice as fast as summer daytime temperatures.

For instance, we had a seven degree positive temperature anomaly stemming from our Saturday night into Sunday morning’s low temperature in Burlington, Vermont. Simply put, our weekend low temperatures were much warmer than what is typically expected this time of year.

When examining Burlington even more closely during this latest climatological period, you can see that the Queen City’s low temperatures have risen past the national average for how hot our summer nights are becoming. Burlington’s overnight lows have warmed almost 4 degrees since the 1970s. This kind of warming strains the electrical grid and even your wallet when it comes to paying the electric bill.

Unless you love sweating out the door first thing every summer morning, then we need to find a way to curb this carbon build up in the atmosphere that’s causing hot minimum temperatures to become more frequent during the hottest months of the year.