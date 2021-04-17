Unsettled pattern slowly improves….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge

The system from the last 48 hours…. is slowly heading out to sea…. another system to our northwest keeps us unsettled for Sunday….

Surface Analysis – as of 9:42 Saturday Evening

as the upper-air pattern remains active with slow improvement….





Jet Stream / Upper-Air Pattern – Saturday at 11pm (left), Sunday at Noon (center), and Monday at Noon (right)

So, it appears we’re in for more of the same for Sunday…. perhaps a better opportunity for some breaks of sunshine…. shower threat continues….



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Sunday at 10am (left) and Sunday at 4pm (right)

as temperatures still run below average….

Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Sunday

Still the risk of a shower on Monday…. otherwise, skies should turn partly sunny…. and temperatures will respond accordingly….



Future Tracker Clouds & Precipitation – Monday at 2pm (left) and the Future Tracker Forecast High Temperatures – Monday (right)

Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….



Forecast Pages – Tonight (left) and Tomorrow / Sunday (right)

Things slowly improve the first half of the upcoming week…. another bout of showers / rain for Wednesday…. then chilly and windy to finish out the week….