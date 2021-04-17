Unsettled pattern slowly improves….

Latest Sky Tracker Forecast by Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge
The system from the last 48 hours…. is slowly heading out to sea…. another system to our northwest keeps us unsettled for Sunday….
as the upper-air pattern remains active with slow improvement….
So, it appears we’re in for more of the same for Sunday…. perhaps a better opportunity for some breaks of sunshine…. shower threat continues….
as temperatures still run below average….
Still the risk of a shower on Monday…. otherwise, skies should turn partly sunny…. and temperatures will respond accordingly….
Here’s your forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow / Sunday….
Things slowly improve the first half of the upcoming week…. another bout of showers / rain for Wednesday…. then chilly and windy to finish out the week….