Weather Blog: A dreary morning becomes sunny by afternoon

Heavy rain overnight has wrapped up, for the most part, this Wednesday Morning, although there are a few lingering showers and sprinkles especially in the Northeast Kingdom.

Here in the Champlain Valley, the drying has begun, with the back edge of the cloud cover pushing through QUICKLY, and the sunshine is coming out.

Grab those sunglasses! You need them later on, as clearing continues across the state through the morning. The only hiccup to this beautiful forecast is a few lake effect rain showers (not snow showers) may sneak into western parts of the north country but most will remain dry and sunny this afternoon.

Thursday will start off with a lot of sunshine, but a little wave of energy kicks off a few scattered sprinkles especially along the international border. Otherwise its a dry day with a few extra clouds by afternoon.

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley