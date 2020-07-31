Weather Blog: A pleasant start to the weekend before all eyes turn to the Tropics

The next two days are looking fantastic! Mostly sunny skies, and low dewpoints! The only exception is a few more clouds and the slightest chance for a spot shower over the mountain peaks during the afternoon thanks to a northwesterly wind. Temps are seasonable in the lower 80’s

You can take Friday’s forecast and copy and paste it into Saturday’s book! Another day of sunshine, with a few extra clouds and a spot sprinkle/shower chance over the higher terrain and temps slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80’s

Expect a damp day Sunday as a low pressure system tracks right over the North Country, bringing a much needed half and inch to an inch of rain, especially over the Saint Lawrence River Valley.

As we head into the start of next week the forecast is very much in the hands of Hurricane Isaias (Pronounced Ees-Ah-Ee-Ahs) and where it decides to track.

As of the 7 AM advisory, the National Hurricane Center has Isaiah as a Category 1 hurricane with winds gusting to 80 MPH, over the waters of the Caribbean.

The storm is expected to track towards the eastern coast of Florida before taking a wide right turn, hugging the southeast and the Carolinas before bee-lining to the north and east somewhere near the Cape & Islands.

There is still a significant amount of uncertainty as to what impact we could see here in New England from this system. A track further inland would mean greater impacts for us here in Northern New England and Northern NY, while a track out to sea could mean some ruff seas and rain for the Cape & Islands while the rest of the region sees little to no impacts.

Impacts, if any, will likely be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as Isaias makes it’s closest pass to the Northeast.

Check back with us periodically over the weekend for the latest updates and information. We are still over 100 hours away from this storm, and a lot can change!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley