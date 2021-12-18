We’re looking at a dry start for Saturday with cloudy skies. Snow will break out from west to east around noon. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of New Hampshire and eastern Vermont. Winter Weather Advisories are posted for remaining areas. A general 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected but higher amounts are possible in the highest terrain and across the southern Green Mountains.

Here’s a breakdown of what the snow totals will look like by Sunday morning. The dark blue represents a swath of 4 to 8 inches.

Timing out the snow, here’s a snapshot at 1PM on Saturday, notice how the leading edge of snow is moving across Vermont and into New Hampshire.

Steady and heavy snow will continue through the afternoon and into the evening. Slick travel is expected on area roadways during Saturday night.

Snow continues overnight into Sunday morning but conditions improve as Sunday morning progresses.

When all is said and done, those shovels will be put to good use on Sunday.