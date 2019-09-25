Weather Blog: Alternating rain and sun







Good Wednesday evening!

Whether it was a full day of sunshine or just a few late afternoon hours spent under the blue sky, clouds increase again overnight and rain returns Thursday.

Tonight – Clouds trickle back in again from west to east, holding the overnight temp drop to the 50s. A south breeze kicks up at 10-15 mph.

Thursday – The day starts out dry, and may even feature a couple of hours of partial sun, especially east of the Green Mountains. But, late morning through mid-afternoon, scattered showers cruise by from west to east, leaving around 0.25-0.5″ rainfall. The temp reaches around 70 with that still breezy south wind.

Thursday Night – Slowly clearing. 40s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 60s. Light south wind.

Saturday – Rain again. That back-and-forth continues! Near 70.

Sunday – Undeniably, the better day to get outside. Enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and cooler weather. The temp only reaches the low to mid 60s.

Have a fantastic Thursday! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault