Weather Blog: Another big rain event on the way









Good evening!

I hope your Fall wardrobe includes a solid pair of rain boots. The wet weather continues with another long-duration rain event early in the workweek.

Sunday night, we’re mostly cloudy with a steady temp in the 50s and a few, spotty light showers. Rain becomes more widespread as we sit between a warm and cold front after midnight. The temp holds steady in the 50s tonight with a south breeze of 10-15 mph.

Monday morning, the drive into work may be challenging with steady rain and a few embedded downpours. Plan for a few extra minutes on the roads. Rain will slowly taper off during the afternoon and into the evening, eventually coming to an end by midnight, but not before leaving us with 1-2″ from the Adirondacks to Vermont and New Hampshire. There may even be a few areas with more than 2″.

While not enough to leave any major rivers overflowing their banks, smaller creeks and streams will be running very high and fast. Roads may have pooling water in poor drainge spots and low-lying areas could briefly be inundated with water. The temp tomorrow struggles to reach near 60 degrees with a light south wind.

Monday night, rain finally ends from northwest to southeast as the cold front limps along. The temp falls to the 40s to near 50 degrees with dense fog likely by daybreak Tuesday as clouds slowly clear. Tuesday afternoon brings us back to some blue sky. Near 60 degrees. Sunny and quiet Wednesday through Friday with temps running near average (61°/42° as of today).

Have an awesome Monday! Stay dry!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault