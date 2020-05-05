Weather Blog: Chilly morning lows, cover-up any sensitive plants, Tuesday Night

After a few snow showers early this morning, skies have begun the process of slowly clearly out, with sunshine already in Southern Vermont and the North Country.

Clouds will work on clearing out through the region, with the exception of the Northeast Kingdom and North Country of New Hampshire where a few rain or snow showers are possible even through the afternoon.

Eventually overnight cloud will clear out and our winds settle down, allowing temperatures to fall back into the low 30’s which raises concerns for frost, especially in the Champlain Valley where the growing season has already begun. A frost advisory is up from 1 AM to 8 AM Wednesday, make sure to cover any sensitive plants before you head to bed tonight.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to the upper 50’s, and clouds and a few showers arrive late evening and overnight into Thursday Morning.

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley